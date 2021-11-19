Fortnite adds new gear from French fashion brand Moncler

Quite recently, Fortnite teamed up with Balenciaga to bring real-life clothing from the luxury brand into the battle royale game. Now, it’s partnered with French luxury line Moncler for another fashionable lineup.

As detailed on the Fortnite blog, the new outfits are “inspired by the 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM collection by Matthew Williams.” The Moncler Classic Set features two light-and-dark outfits that actually change colors based on how you’re playing the game. Moncler specializes in ski gear, so as you climb mountains and reach higher altitudes in Fortnite, your clothing will actually get darker. Descend, and it’ll go back to its lighter look. It’s a neat trick that makes the new outfits feel a little more special.

The Moncler Classic Set also includes the Umbra-Tube Back Bling, Umbra-Axe Pickaxe, and Para-Pluie Glider. Those might not change shades as you ascend and descend on Fortnite’s map, but they do sport the same sharp black-and-white color palette as the ski jackets. Grab the Moncler bundle to get all of those, and you’ll also receive a new loading screen featuring a nighttime mountain peak.

Next up for Fortnite crossovers is Boba Fett content. The bounty hunter will arrive on December 24, just a few days before The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+. That starts airing December 29.