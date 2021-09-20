Fortnite teams up with Balenciaga fashion company for new in-game and real-life cosmetics

Epic Games announced its latest collaboration with the high-end fashion company Balenciaga today. This tie-in will bring Balenciaga’s keen fashion sense to the classic Fortnite characters with the new Balenciaga Fit Set of outfits. These fresh looks will be available for four of Fortnite’s popular characters: Banshee, Knight, Ramirez, and of course, the lovable Doggo.

But outfits aren’t the only thing to come from the luxury fashion brand, as Balenciaga is also adding exclusive backblings, pickaxes, and more for players to deck out their characters in. On top of this, Epic will also include an in-game Balenciaga-themed hub, acting as a store for the prestigious fashion line.

This collaboration will also transcend gaming, as both Epic and Balenciaga will be debuting a limited-run collab of real-life apparel, which will be available in select Balenciaga stores and on their website. Included in the lineup will be hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and other designs inspired by the Fortnite locale Retail Row.

This isn’t the first time that a clothing brand has partnered up with a video game company — the Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo has had several successes with video game companies such as Nintendo, as well as Adidas and their past Pokémon partnership. The Balenciaga x Fortnite event launches on September 20, with the physical apparel hitting shelves globally that day as well, or September 21 depending on the region.