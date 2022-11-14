Fortnite and Rocket League crossover teased with a vanishing car clip

Though players have gotten used to various crossovers in Fortnite with other games and entertainment media, nobody could have expected what the official Fortnite Twitter page posted today. It seems that players can expect before the end of Fortnite’s Chapter 3 a crossover with Psyonix’s beloved Rocket League.

The official Fortnite Twitter page posted a short 8-second video where fans can see a normal Rocket League round where one of the cars disappears. It is most likely teasing the fact that the cars from Rocket League will make an appearance in Fortnite. Players will most likely get the chance to drive these cars around Battle Royale Island and use their turbo powers to get around the battlefield more entertainingly.

Octane, one of the cars from Rocket League, has already been introduced in the game on October 3, but the mini-trailer seems to tease that something bigger is coming to Fortnite. Either more cars are coming to the game, or there is going to be a Rocket League-related event starting tomorrow. Fortnite has announced the event is supposed to appear in the battle royale tomorrow, November 15.

We have already seen Octane in action, so the fans can’t wait to see how everything that is coming might change the battle royale’s meta. Now, it won’t be long until the season and chapter end, almost a year from the start of chapter 3. Fortnite has also announced a finale event that will be available on December 3, at 4 PM ET. It seems that Epic Games is finally ready to bring us a new chapter and something to change the whole Fortnite scene.

Players will also get the chance tomorrow to construct a customizable Pickaxe with the Photonic Legacy Set, available for Fortnite Crew subscribers at 7 PM ET.