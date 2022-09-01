Fortnite dataminers allege Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse cosmetics will release next season

Although Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 4 is just a few weeks away, players have not been left with much information on what this next season entails. Its storyline still remains unclear, but numerous leakers are claiming the battle royale is gearing up for an incoming collaboration with the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise. Better yet, it is said fans will see this partnership take place from the start of the next season.

According to proven Fortnite dataminers HYPEX and MidaRado, Fortnite will begin the collab by having the film’s Spider-Gwen as an unlockable skin in the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. However, players shouldn’t expect this to bring major changes to the island like previous Marvel crossovers. The two leakers also tweeted Thursday that the season will not be Marvel-themed, but a Miles Morales skin may also appear in the Item Shop at a later date.

Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shop 🔥



I've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and @MidaRado got confirmation from his side too! pic.twitter.com/tchcxxQhg1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 1, 2022 via HYPEX’s Twitter account

Though these claims have not been confirmed by developer Epic Games, the skins’ release format would follow a pattern resembling the launch of past Spider-Man cosmetics. Chapter 3 began its first season with the debut of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man in the Battle Pass, while Mary Jane Watson skins and accessories later came to the Item Shop.

Epic has at least revealed one superhero coming to Fortnite in the near future. DC skin Dreamer will be landing in the shop during the ongoing Rainbow Royale event. The transgender character’s release comes at the perfect time, as the event’s festivities revolve around celebrating members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Players can even discover a wealth of old and new Rainbow Royale cosmetics in the Item Shop that comes at no cost, ranging from Pride-themed Emotes, Emoticons, and weapon Wraps.