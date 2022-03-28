Fortnite content creators invited to Moon Knight premiere, fans speculate new character for the game

Moon Knight is the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe project on the horizon and Fortnite fans are speculating the anti-hero will be coming to the game.

Fans began to theorize as Fortnite content creators shared that they were invited to a Moon Knight premiere event. Such an invitation might seem absurd unless you consider the number of Marvel crossovers in the popular game.

At this point, it isn’t that much of a stretch for any Marvel hero to come to the battle royale, if there is a movie or show related to them. Hawkeye and Kate Bishop skins came out shortly after the Hawkeye Disney plus show concluded, Spider-Man was the central theme of last season with Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing during that time, and Doctor Strange is in this season’s battle pass with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness releasing at the end of May. It all makes sense.

While we get many third-party collaborations like the rumored Assassin’s Creed skin of Eivor as well as skins of DC comics characters, Marvel is without a doubt Fortnite’s biggest collaborator. Even though Epic has yet to confirm anything, Moon Knight coming to the game at some point feels like a complete no-brainer. We will be sure to find out as the new season progresses.