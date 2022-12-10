Fortnite fans hope for a very merry Die Hard Christmas crossover

It’s the holiday season, and Fortnite fans have been eagerly opening all the gifts within the latest chapter of the game, Chapter 4. Although the main event is here, and players can jump in and enjoy everything new, we’re not too far away from the upcoming holiday event. Thanks to a recent tweet from Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard, fans speculate that a Die Hard crossover could happen during the festive event.

Mustard tweeted out early today sharing that Die Hard was his favorite Christmas movie, showing off an iconic advent calendar where the main villain, Hans Gruber, played by the late Alan Rickman, falls off Nakatomi tower at the end of the movie.

“Amazing gift from one of my best friends,” Mustard tweeted. “And yes, imo it’s the greatest Christmas movie of all time.”

Amazing gift from one of my best friends. And yes, imo it’s the greatest Christmas movie of all time. pic.twitter.com/iijT1FXYfd — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 10, 2022

None of this is concrete evidence that Die Hard would be making its way over to Fortnite, but Mustard seldom tweets much of anything outside of Fortnite-related topics lately. Nevertheless, there’s a strong likelihood that Die Hard skins of the main characters, John McClane and Gruber, could arrive on the Fortnite store alongside the other significant event skins and holiday specials that typically appear.

McClane has already appeared in other battle royale games, being offered as a limited-time skin for Call of Duty: Warzone during the game’s sixth season in late 2021. Given he’s appeared before, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him, plus other Die Hard-related rewards, for players to earn.

For now, we’re left to speculate and ponder Mustard’s tweet. But we’re hoping something of this might happen and will receive an official announcement as we draw closer to the main event.