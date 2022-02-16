Fortnite fans think Peacemaker will be the next crossover, thanks to John Cena’s Instagram

Two things are true: Fortnite is very popular, and Peacemaker is currently airing on HBO Max. Now some fans think the two will meet in the next battle royale crossover, thanks to an Instagram post from John Cena.

Cena, who portrays the titular character in the Peacemaker series, shared a picture of Fortnite’s island. Checking the comments, one can see plenty of responses shouting the game’s name and anticipating a crossover. Thematically, the antihero’s love of firearms fits perfectly within Fortnite’s battle royale gameplay, and there have been plenty of superhero skins in the game already, including fellow DC characters Batman and Harley Quinn. Furthermore, the Peacemaker series will be releasing its season finale soon — the day after this writing, in fact. That sounds like the perfect time for a crossover.

Other content could hold up Peacemaker’s potential appearance, however. An Uncharted crossover is expected the very same day as the series finale, thanks to an unlisted video revealing Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer. The video has not been taken down, and it features both the video game and movie versions of those two characters as new skins. The Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is also coming soon — this weekend in fact. First screenings will start being shown the same day the Peacemaker finale hits HBO Max.