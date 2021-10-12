Fortnite gives players a way to return their unwanted skins

If you decide you aren’t happy with your skin in Fortnite, you’ll now be able to file a request for a refund within 30 days of purchase, Epic announced today in a post on its site. Prior to this update, if players wanted to request a refund for a skin they had purchased, they had a lifetime limit. If you used them all up, then you would have to hang on to any skin you purchased no matter what, but with this new policy, you can ask for a refund up to three times a year.

The post also notes that “if you use one [request slot], it will refresh 365 days following the most recent Return Request that was refreshed”. Essentially, they don’t reset on a particular date each year, but rather from the exact date you requested one.

However, it is important to note that this refund doesn’t mean you get your money back. The refund will just give you back the amount of V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency, that the skin originally cost. As well as this, items such as the Battle Pass, Battle Pass Levels, or Llamas are not eligible for a refund.

The policy change is sure to be a welcome one, as a lifetime limit of return requests is incredibly anti-consumer. Considering Epic’s recent lawsuit against Apple, there’s a possibility that they want to be perceived as more consumer-friendly, as Epic hinged aspects of its argument on how Apple’s practices were unfair to Epic’s customers.