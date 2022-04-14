Fortnite goes to Coachella with new outfits and accessories

Fortnite has held a number of concerts, including Ariana Grande as part of last year’s Rift Tour. Now the super popular battle royale game is celebrating a real-world concert with a line of Coachella gear.

Coachella itself kicks off tomorrow, but the first wave of new styles will be available today, April 14 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. Announced on the Fortnite blog, you can grab the Wilder and Lyric outfits, both of which have the look of folks you’d see in the Coachella crowd. The Wilder outfit includes the Finfin back bling, Finfin flair wrap, Neon Biter pickaxe, and Cosmic Equalizer alternate style, which will change based on music around you. The Lyric outfit includes the Swaguaro back bling and Festival Shredder pickaxe, as well as the same Cosmic Equalizer alt look. Those outfits will be both sold separately and packaged together in the Rocking at Coachella bundle.

The second set of Coachella clothes arrives in a week, on April 21, at the same time slot. The second wave will bring the Alto outfit, which includes the Softest Electropalm pickaxe and Sonic Vibes back bling, which reacts to music like the Cosmic Equalizer. The other outfit, Poet, comes with the Cosmonaut Helmet back bling, Cactical Crusher pickaxe, and Main Stage wrap. Like the first wave, these outfits will come separately or together in bundle. The Dancing at Coachella bundle also includes a new loading screen, seen at the top of this article.

In addition to all the accessories, Fortnite will be airing songs from this year’s Coachella artists on Icon Radio. Music and Fortnite really go together like peanut butter and jelly at this point. Epic Games did acquire music game studio Harmonix, after all.