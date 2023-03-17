Fortnite heads to Raccoon City with Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield characters

It seems with every new chapter of Fortnite a leak shows what players can expect. So, it’s not surprising to see the latest leak surrounding Resident Evil skins was correct. Fortnite’s crossover with the horror franchise is here with the stealth drop of characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. It was so sudden that both released a the same time without any prior reveal at all.

Chapter 4 Season 2 sees the two team up once again in Fortnite. Like the zombie outbreak in Raccoon City, the characters made their way to the battle royale game on March 16. While it was reported in a leak, Epic Games never mentioned it beforehand. For those who wish to play as the Resident Evil characters, you can find both Leon and Claire and a bundle for both and more items in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Yet before you get more excited than finding healing herbs and ammo in Resident Evil, you’ll need some V-Bucks to get them. Both Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield cost 1,500 V-Bucks. As a member of the Raccoon City Police Department featured in Resident Evil 2 and 4, Leon is equipped with his trusty R.P.D. handgun, a sheathed knife, and Attaché Case Back Bling. Whereas Claire includes a pistol on her hip and her famous red leather jacket outfit, too. Unlocking her also comes with the R.P.D. Keys Back Bling appearance item.

Players can also gain access to two unique Harvesting Tools, both of which are from the Resident Evil games. The first is Leon’s Combat Knife, which is of course the very weapon wielded by Leon in Resident Evil 2. While the second is the Umbrella Parasol, which has a double meaning Resident Evil. The first is its connection to the sinister corporation known as the Umbrella Corporation and the second is its subsidiary referred to as Parasol. Both are available for 500 V-Bucks.

Of course, as with nearly every new item in the store, there is a bundle of everything included. For those who would like to get everything included, you’ll need 4,000 V-Bucks. Or you can get it on sale for 2,100.