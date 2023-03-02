Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield rumored to be stalking toward Fortnite’s Item Shop in Chapter 4 Season 2

Alleged leaks reporting new skins coming to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 2 started to come thick and fast yesterday. Today, we’ve had even more of these supposed leaks, ones that say Resident Evil’s Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield will be available in the game’s Item Shop.

Fortnite leaker HypeX has today posted that a Fortnite X Resident Evil crossover will take place at some point in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. The image they shared is of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield because, they say, these are the characters that will be coming to the game. At the time of writing, it seems as though these skins will only be purchasable, but it’s possible that there will be a similar event to the Creed Cup that allows you to get them for free.

Leon Kennedy & Claire Redfield are coming ot the itemshop in Season 2 according to the same source that contacted me & @ShiinaBR pic.twitter.com/FfM5ZMcIzl — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 2, 2023

A number of potential leaks for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 have been shared already. Some of the most interesting include Attack on Titan character skins and a futuristic Neo-Tokyo design for the revamped map. There will also be a lizardman skin with a remixed version available deeper into the Battle Pass.

So far, all these rumors sound plausible. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 included anime character skins, Geralt of Rivia, and a Creed 3 event. If Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield are going to come to the game next season, we can’t see it happening without there being some line with Resident Evil 4 Remake. Even if the skins are just dropped into the Item Shop on the day the game is released, it would make more sense than a random tie-in. This isn’t the first time there’s been a Resident Evil crossover in Fortnite. We’ve previously had Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine skins, which have gone on to reappear in the Item Shop over time.

More Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 leaks will almost certainly be shared over the coming week. The expected release date for the new season is around March 10 to 11, but we haven’t had confirmation of this from Epic Games at the time of writing. We may hear some official news next week if Epic Games wants to get ahead of the leaks and rumors.