Fortnite players find themselves waiting in queue as the game’s server go offline

Fortnite, one of the biggest games in the world, is currently experiencing some severe server issues. Players find themselves waiting in a queue when they attempt to log on. Worst of all, when the timer counts down, they are still unable to log into the game.

The reason for this is that the servers appear to be completely offline, something that has not happened since the game transitions from Chapter 2 to Chapter 3 at the start of the month. When the game came back after that downtime, the server issues were understandable and largely expected. The fact that they have gone offline during what should be the game’s busiest period is a cause for concern.

Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue.



We'll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online. pic.twitter.com/B3wXvu5SL6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

The server issues, which began a couple of hours ago, prompted Epic Games to take the servers offline completely to see if they could resolve the issue. Unfortunately, that is not something that they have been able to do yet.

Affected players have no option but to wait until the issues are resolved. Until then, however, there are plenty of free games being given away on the Epic Games Store during this holiday season to keep you entertained. Epic does tend to work pretty quickly when it comes to solving these kinds of issues, so hopefully, the servers are back up sooner rather than later.