Fortnite players are wondering what is going on as they log in to find themselves floating in the ocean

Fortnite players are being left confused when they try to log on to the game, as instead of the usual play menu, all they can see is a tiny version of themselves floating in a vast ocean. There is no option to play the game and no indicator about what is happening.

This strange occurrence is actually a result of the end-of-chapter event that played out in the game just a couple of hours ago, on December 4. After the Cube Queen attempted to force open a portal that would allow a vast force of alien motherships to invade the island, The Foundation appeared to put a halt to her plans.

To do this, he had no choice but to flip the island over entirely, dunking her into the sea, which interrupted her attempts to channel the vast amounts of energy required to maintain the portal. This caused her to explode, the portal closed and cut off the invading force, and finally, the island tipped all the way over, crashing down into the sea.

This revealed an entirely new map on the other side that players will get to explore in Chapter 3 and also caused a massive tidal wave to crash into the players who had survived the end-of-season event. Now, they are floating unconscious in the ocean, waiting for servers to come back online. So, until all the backend work is completed and we can log back in for the new challenge, any players who log on will see themselves floating unconscious in the ocean.