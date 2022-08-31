Fortnite Rainbow Royale returns with new Pride cosmetics, Dreamer outfit

Pride Month might have passed, but that isn’t stopping Fortnite from celebrating the LGBTQIA+ crowd. Rainbow Royale is returning to the competitive shooter with a bunch of Pride-ful cosmetics and a new DC superhero.

As announced on the Fortnite blog, Rainbow Royale begins at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on August 31. Players will fly into the island aboard a rainbow-covered battle bus as part of the event. They can also visit Rainbow Crossroads in Creative mode with code 0487-8528-5944. Rainbow Crossroads is a casual space where players can relax, pose, and take pictures in the “Fortography Studio.”

You can also compete in minigames like go kart races to collect Rainbow Style points; these can then be spent on new Pride-themed trails and titles. Rainbow Crossroads also has its own series of quests, and completing them gets you more cosmetics like the Kaleido-Crusher Pickaxe. Lastly, the island has some Easter eggs that reference Dreamer, the new DC superhero joining the game.

Dreamer fits right into the Rainbow Royale celebration too — she was TV’s first transgender superhero when she debuted in Supergirl. She’ll be coming to the Fortnite shop in the future, but those who participate in the Dreamer Cup have a chance to unlock her outfit early. The competition begins on September 6, and anyone who has two-factor authentication enabled and has reached level 50 is eligible to participate. Those who place well in the Zero Build squads tournament will unlock the Dreamer outfit before it hits the store.

Speaking of which, there are more than just Shadow of Phantasm weapons to get your hands on this week. More Pride items will be available in the Fortnite shop when the Rainbow Royale begins. The Dip emote, Every Heart emoticon, Prismatic Keepsakes spray, Say It Proud lobby track, Mazy and the Echoes loading screen, and Rainbow Royale 2021 loading screen are all on the menu. Even better, they’ll all be available for free.