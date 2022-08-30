Fortnite update v21.50 kicks off Shadow of Phantasm Week with unvaulted stealth weapons

Another week, another new content update for Fortnite’s ever-popular battle royale mode. Update v21.50 ushers in Shadow of Phantasm week, which might sound a bit like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm to some ears. There’s no caped crusader here though — just four stealthy weapons being unvaulted.

As announced on the Fortnite blog, the Shadow Bomb, Shield Bubble, Suppressed Assault Rifle, and Suppressed SMG are all returning to the game. They’re part of Shadow of Phantasm Week, which runs from now through September 7 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT — see our Shadow of Phantasm quest guide if you need help completing all the new challenges before time runs out. The Shadow Bomb and Shield Bubble can be found as floor loot and in chests and supply drops. The Suppressed Assault Rifle and Suppressed SMG are found on the ground and in chests. Sometimes unvaulted weapons aren’t part of competitive playlists, but in this case, all four of these are also included there.

Dragon Ball items like the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud are not included in competitive, though they can still be found on the island. The Dragon Ball x Fortnite event might be over, but those two items are still present; they’re just less common. If you manage to find a Kamehameha, you can actually fire the beam right through the unvaulted Bubble Shield — it’s strong enough to cut through the shield’s defenses.

As new content gets added to Fortnite, some stuff gets put away. The Imposters playlist is being vaulted, because Epic Games is “shift[ing] focus to other Fortnite projects.” That said, Imposters’ prefabs and props are now included in Creative mode, so you can rebuild or rework the game mode to your own liking if you wish.

Speaking of Creative mode, Epic Games is already asking for your Fortnitemares 2022 submissions. If you need a bit of inspiration, check out our list of the best Fortnite horror maps.