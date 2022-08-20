Fortnite teasing Lord of the Rings crossover with a Helms Deep sand castle

A tease for a Lord of the Rings collaboration has been spotted on the Fortnite beaches.

First spotted by koooooomar and FN_Assist, and widely shared by Shiina, an easily overlooked addition to the beach shows The Rock Kid creating a sandcastle that is nearly identical to the iconic Helms Deep keep from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Epic is currently teasing a The Lord of the Rings collaboration on the Island!



The Rock Kid is building this on the beach right now, and there are A LOT of similarities between this sand castle and a LotR castle!



(Thanks to @koooooomar & @FN_Assist for making me aware of this!)

This keep was where the forces of Rohan made their last stand against the massive forces of Saruman in the climactic battle of the film. The keep was deemed impenetrable thanks to its stone walls and positioning against the mountain, however the walls were breached by a torch and gunpowder placed under the wall. This hole is present in the sandcastle recreation.

Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers, with Dragon Ball Super being the latest to be featured in the hit battle royale, adding in Goku, Vegeta, Berus, and Bulma skins. A Lord of the Rings collaboration would make perfect sense considering the new Rings of Power show is set to debut on Amazon Prime at the beginning of September.

This also comes off the recent news that the Embracer Group has purchased all IP rights to both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit among other studios and companies. How this purchase will impact this potential crossover, as well as the beleaguered Lord of the Rings: Gollum, is still unknown.

Despite the collaboration likely meant to bring attention to the new show, which is set thousands of years before the events of the books and films, it is more likely that any crossover content would be from the much more recognizable trilogy as they are far more popular. Characters like Aragorn, Galdalf, and perhaps Sauron himself seem like much more likely additions should this tease come to fruition.