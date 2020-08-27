Fortnite update 14.00 patch notes – everything we know

With Fortnite’s 14.00 update available to download right now, you may be wondering about patch notes. As always, Epic has not released any yet and is unlikely to release official patch notes. Thankfully, we have the Community Issues Trello to draw from to create some sort of patch notes.

The patch notes below is just the tip of the iceberg, as this patch will be vaulting and unvaulting weapons, adding all kinds of new mechanics, hopefully bringing some changes to the map, and more.

We will be adding as many of the changes as we can to this article throughout the day, until then, you can check out all the cosmetics that have been added in today’s update.

General

Rectangle and multiple lines of text appearing on HUD – A rectangle and multiple lines of text (mostly the word “Disabled”) can appear in the upper-left of the HUD.

Battle Royale

Water Balloon Toy temporarily disabled – Due to an issue, the Water Balloon Toy is temporarily disabled.

Creative Mode

Crash on consoles when renaming a device – While playing on console, renaming a device will cause the game to crash.

Save the World

PS4 Trophies not being awarded correctly

Mobile Issues