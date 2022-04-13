Fortnite Wordle clone Fortle available to play now

Ever since Wordle took the world by storm at the beginning of 2022 there’s been a slew of clones inspired by the online word game. Some are almost exact copies with a few small changes and some expand on the game in numerous ways, but they all follow a similar format.

Now, another unofficial Wordle clone has joined the mix. It’s called Fortle, and it’s inspired by the ever-popular battle royale game Fortnite.

The game, made by the folks over at FortniteSkin.com, plays almost exactly like the normal Wordle. Players have six times to guess a five-letter word, but obviously, since this is Fortnite-inspired, each word will be based on a term used in the game or by the community.

When guessing, a purple letter indicates that it’s somewhere in the word but not in the right spot, whereas an orange letter indicates it’s in the correct spot. Grey, of course, means the letter is nowhere in the word.

The website uses the terms “Forts”, “Stone”, and “Spies” as examples, which should give you a rough idea of what kind of words they are looking for. Words seem to be anything to do with the game from characters, to weapons, to in-game terminology.

While some Wordle clones have caught on with a somewhat mainstream audience, most have fallen by the wayside and haven’t measured up to the popularity of the original. Given how popular Fortnite is, however, it’ll be interesting to see if this version takes off.