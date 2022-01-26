Forza Horizon 5 is adding Chinese cars to celebrate the series’ biggest launch in China

Forza Horizon 5 keeps racing past milestones. It reached 15 million players two weeks ago, and it’s now been recognized as the biggest launch for the series in China. As such, a squad of new cars from Chinese manufacturers will be joining the roster next month — the first time cars from China will be drivable in the series.

As revealed on Horizon 5’s Chinese site, the four cars being added are the NIO EP9, Wuling Sunshine, MG 3, and MG XPower SVR (pictured above). The Sunshine is a particularly notable edition, as pointed out by Chinese game analyst Daniel Ahmad, known on Twitter as @ZhugeEX. It’s remarkable for more than its minivan design: “It was the best-selling car in China at one point, and there is a meme around it being a ‘super car’ across the country.”

Also it's cool to see the devs have done their research in adding the Wuling Hongguang S.



Ahmad also offers more context around Forza in China. While Horizon 5 is the strongest launch in the region so far, the series has seen previous success there. Forza Horizon 3 and 4 both sold very well on PC, and China was in fact the second most popular region for FH3 on PC. The series already offers localized Chinese text in its games, but Horizon 5 will be the first to add full Mandarin voice localization in addition to the new car.

More information on all that is coming in February, but there’s still plenty to do in the game before the new content arrives. There’s just one more day to go for Series 3 Week 3. We can help you find the weekly photo location and more if you need it.