Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Winter Playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, Weekly Photo location, challenges, and more

It’s Week 3 of Series 3 in Forza Horizon 5, and we have now moved into the Winter season. This season brings a bit of a change, as no Treasure Chest challenge needs to be completed for this playlist. However, a new addition has come to Forza, and you will need to be aware of it for this week’s set of challenges. With that said, let’s take a look at what needs to be done for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 2016 Jeep Trailcat

Win 3 Dirt Trail Events with Trailcat

Earn 15 Air Skills in Bentley

Win 3 Cross Country Series Events in Bentley

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Reach 140 MPH in any Dirt Racing Event

Earn 5 Drift Skills in any Horizon Story Chapter

Smash a Taco Cart

Complete a Drift theme Horizon Arcade in any Drift car

Win a Road Race in a Hypercar

Play an Event Blueprint that was created by another player

Send a Gift Drop to another player

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Grand Finale” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Super Wheelspin)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Super Wheelspin) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 1999 Lancer GSR and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 1999 Lancer GSR and 3 pts.) Danger Sign – Jump at least 702.1 ft. at jump sign at La Cruz (restrictions are Bentley Bentayga and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Jump at least 702.1 ft. at jump sign at La Cruz (restrictions are Bentley Bentayga and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Trap – Hit 195 MPH at trap at Bypass (restrictions are Any S2 Anything Goes and S2/998 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 195 MPH at trap at Bypass (restrictions are Any S2 Anything Goes and S2/998 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Trailblazer – Complete event in 255 S at zone in Over the Dune (restrictions are #25 Ford Bronco and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Complete event in 255 S at zone in Over the Dune (restrictions are #25 Ford Bronco and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events Estadio Circuit Sprint Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Horizon Specials: Cars named Super Sprint and S2/998 – rewards are Emote and 5 pts.) Festival Gatecrash Street Scene Championship (restrictions are Super Saloons and S1/900 – rewards are 2012 BMW MS and 5 pts.) Las Dunas Cross Country Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Unlimited Buggies and A/800 – rewards are Ariel Nomas and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph Guanajuato at night (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph Guanajuato at night (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Score 3 Car Drops in the same game of The Eliminator (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Score 3 Car Drops in the same game of The Eliminator (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

– Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Smash 50 Floating Chinese Lanterns in the Dunas Blancas (rewards are Forza Link and 3 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the Porsche Carrera. 45 points are for the Toyota AT38.

This set of challenges will expire on January 27.