Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Winter Playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, Weekly Photo location, challenges, and more
Get ready for a season change.
It’s Week 3 of Series 3 in Forza Horizon 5, and we have now moved into the Winter season. This season brings a bit of a change, as no Treasure Chest challenge needs to be completed for this playlist. However, a new addition has come to Forza, and you will need to be aware of it for this week’s set of challenges. With that said, let’s take a look at what needs to be done for this week.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Winter playlist challenges
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive 2016 Jeep Trailcat
- Win 3 Dirt Trail Events with Trailcat
- Earn 15 Air Skills in Bentley
- Win 3 Cross Country Series Events in Bentley
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Reach 140 MPH in any Dirt Racing Event
- Earn 5 Drift Skills in any Horizon Story Chapter
- Smash a Taco Cart
- Complete a Drift theme Horizon Arcade in any Drift car
- Win a Road Race in a Hypercar
- Play an Event Blueprint that was created by another player
- Send a Gift Drop to another player
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete “Grand Finale” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Super Wheelspin)
- Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 1999 Lancer GSR and 3 pts.)
- Danger Sign – Jump at least 702.1 ft. at jump sign at La Cruz (restrictions are Bentley Bentayga and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Speed Trap – Hit 195 MPH at trap at Bypass (restrictions are Any S2 Anything Goes and S2/998 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Trailblazer – Complete event in 255 S at zone in Over the Dune (restrictions are #25 Ford Bronco and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Win three seasonal championship events
- Estadio Circuit Sprint Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Horizon Specials: Cars named Super Sprint and S2/998 – rewards are Emote and 5 pts.)
- Festival Gatecrash Street Scene Championship (restrictions are Super Saloons and S1/900 – rewards are 2012 BMW MS and 5 pts.)
- Las Dunas Cross Country Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Unlimited Buggies and A/800 – rewards are Ariel Nomas and 5 pts.)
- Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph Guanajuato at night (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.)
- Horizon Open – Score 3 Car Drops in the same game of The Eliminator (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)
- The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)
- Collectibles – Smash 50 Floating Chinese Lanterns in the Dunas Blancas (rewards are Forza Link and 3 pts.)
Monthly Rivals
- Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
25 points are needed for the Porsche Carrera. 45 points are for the Toyota AT38.
This set of challenges will expire on January 27.