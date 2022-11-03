Forza Horizon 5’s second expansion set to launch in early 2023

The Forza Horizon 5 10th Anniversary playlist is set to end on November 10. In its place will bring a new series that will be a bit of a twist from prior ones. Today, Playground Games went more into detail about its collaboration with American-based Donut Media for the new series, plus some early details on the second and final expansion for Forza Horizon 5.

In the latest episode of Forza Monthly, the team at Playground Games highlighted the next Series coming to FH5. This series is all about Donut Media, a major online motorsport and cars channel that is partnering with Forza to create a month’s worth of content. The next series will include a story that features the members of Donut Media, as well as new challenges.

Additionally, Playground Games highlighted some other new pieces of info for the future. Among those included is the return of the Christmas-themed Series that will be coming in December. Last year saw the addition of holiday-themed collectibles and an ice rink at El Estadio Horizon, among other additions. Those will be coming back in December.

The team also provided an update on the second expansion pack for Forza Horizon 5. It was noted that the team is currently working on the next expansion, which is slated to be released in early 2023. No firm release date or any information outside of the launch window was made available. This is somewhat of an interesting time, given that its sister franchise Forza Motorsport will have it launch in the Spring of 2023.

Outside of the new content being added to FH5, a new title update is coming on November 8. This update will not only add in the new content coming in November but also bring NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FSR, and DirectX raytracing improvements for PC owners. Forza players can upscale the resolution by way of activating either NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution or AMD FSR 2. Also, two new raytracing presets, Ultra and Extreme, are coming to Forza Horizon 5 this month.