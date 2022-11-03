Forza Horizon 5 10th Year Anniversary Spring playlist – How to solve Fame and Fortune Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

Believe it or not, but the Forza Horizon 5 10th Anniversary playlist is drawing to a close. This is the final week for the four-week event, and it’s Spring time in Mexico. For this week, Forza players will be transported back to 2018, when Forza Horizon 4 arrived in the United Kingdom. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Photo Challenge and Treasure Hunt for this week,

All Forza Horizon 5 Anniversary Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2018 McLaren Senna

Earn five Ultimate Speed Skills in Senna

Earn 12 stars at PR stunts in Senna

Win a Road Racing event in Senna

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit the Horizon 4 Festival Site at Tierra Prospera

Drive five miles in 2018 McLaren Senna

Complete a Challenge Card in any Hoonigan

Earn three Stars at Trailblazers

Win a Road Racing event in any Aston Martin

Play any EventLab from the Creative Hub

Earn five Speed Skills in The Eliminator

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Stock Showdown: Land Rover Velar” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and McLaren P1)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and McLaren P1) Complete EventLab challenge (reward is Emote reward and 3 pts.)

(reward is Emote reward and 3 pts.) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (reward is Land Rover Velar 3 pts.)

(reward is Land Rover Velar 3 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Trailblazer challenges (rewards are two Super Wheelspins and 4 pts. (2 pts.))

(rewards are two Super Wheelspins and 4 pts. (2 pts.)) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2019 AM DBS SL, Song reward (Odesza – A Moment Apart) and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “The Airfield Speed Zone is said to be silly, especially when driven in a Jeep named Willy” (reward is 250,000 CR and 3 pts.)

– “The Airfield Speed Zone is said to be silly, especially when driven in a Jeep named Willy” (reward is 250,000 CR and 3 pts.) Horizon Open – Complete a Dirt Scene Racing Horizon Open Custom event (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

– Complete a Dirt Scene Racing Horizon Open Custom event (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2018 McLaren Senna at the Horizon 4 Festival Site in Tierra Prospera (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 2018 McLaren Senna at the Horizon 4 Festival Site in Tierra Prospera (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

– Finish 30th or better (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Smash 10 Horizon U.K. Bonus Boards in the Dunas Blancas (rewards are McLaren Senna and 3 pts.)

To complete this Treasure Hunt, head down to the Airfield Speed Zone at La Selva with the 1945 Willy’s MB Jeep. You’ll need to rack up stars at the Speed Zone, so we highly recommending tuning up the car to at least A class and complete the challenge. Then, the Treasure Chest will be uncovered. It can be found on the airfield strip, to the west of the Speed Zone.

Monthly Challenges

Complete Horizon Origins story (rewards are 2013 Viper AE and 12 pts.)

(rewards are 2013 Viper AE and 12 pts.) Monthly Rivals (Lookout Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Danger Sign – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1973 Range Rover and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the AM One-77/. 40 points will yield the Peel P50.

These challenges will end on November 10.