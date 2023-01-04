Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program set to stream this week

The gaming juggernaut that is Genshin Impact doesn’t look likely to slow down anytime soon, with the newest update just around the corner. Fans eager to find out what this new update will entail won’t have to wait much longer, as the Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program will air later this week.

Genshin Impact 3.4 will be called The Exquisite Night Chimes and will undoubtedly offer plenty of new content for players to dive into. Travelers won’t need to wait too long to find out when the new content will drop, as developer HoYoVerse has announced that the Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program will air on January 6 at 7:00 AM EST on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel. If you miss it live, it will be uploaded to their YouTube channel one hour later at 8:00 AM EST.

Image via HoYoVerse

These announcements usually are accompanied by images that hint at new characters or features that will be part of the update. This time, HoYoVerse has opted for a “less is more” approach.

The teaser image only features a tea set and a few oranges, leaving fans to speculate further about the nature of this update. It is likely that Yaoyao, who appeared in a trailer during the Game Awards 2022, will be part of the next version. Fans also suspect that the Dendro swordsman Alhaitham will be part of this update following the company sharing new art of him on Twitter, but all of this is just speculation at this point.

While details of content or even the hosts of this Genshin Impact Special Program are still sparse, we know that some redemption codes will be dropped during the broadcast for players to pick up. If you miss them during the livestream, you can always find them on our updated Genshin Impact codes page.