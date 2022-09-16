Genshin Impact anime in the works from Hoyoverse and Ufotable, will be a “long-term project”

In the early part of 2022, Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo rebranded as HoYoVerse. The rebranding came with a new goal of making “a vast and content-driven virtual world that integrates games, anime, and other diverse types of entertainment.” The “anime” part of that statement is now in development.

A concept trailer was released on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel, giving viewers a sense of what they can expect to see (and hear) down the road. The camera glides through a variety of environments that will look familiar to players, showcasing lush forests, deep valleys, and flowing rivers. The trailer also shows game mascot Paimon before ending with a shot of the male and female Traveler, the game’s protagonist. There’s no story to speak of here, but that’s to be expected from something labeled as a “concept.”

Underscoring the footage is a new arrangement of music from anime studio Ufotable, who’s handling the animation side of things here. “Let’s step into this vast magical world of adventure together,” the trailer description reads. “The long-term collaboration project between Genshin Impact and Ufotable has begun.” This isn’t the first time Ufotable has collaborated with a video game studio. Previous anime adaptations include the God Eater and Tales series and Fate/Stay Night films. Ufotable has also worked directly on video games, having created opening animations and alternate endings for some of those properties. It seems like a smart partner for HoYoVerse on the Genshin Impact anime. The “long-term project” phrasing implies that we’re in for a full series too, not just a single piece of media.

Genshin Impact fans have a lot to look forward to. In addition to the anime concept trailer, a version 3.1 trailer was also released. Dubbed “King Deshret and the Three Magi,” update 3.1 will add two new Sumeru characters named Candace and Cyno. The trailer seems to have revealed the death of Katheryne of the Adventurer’s Guild as well.