Genshin Impact developer miHoYo is spending its big money on experimental energy sources

Genshin Impact has made quite the, well, impact since its 2020 debut. Not even a full two years later, developer miHoYo has achieved massive success with the surprisingly fun and deep (and of course free-to-play) game. Now the studio is branching out into more non-gaming ventures that could have their own impact on the future.

As reported in Beijing’s PanDaily, miHoYo and Chinese investment firm NIO Capital are putting $63 million into research and development at Energy Singularity, a company that is building “the next generation of high-performance fusion devices.” PC Gamer concisely explains what this potentially means for the future of energy. Nuclear fusion (as opposed to fission) is a theoretical form of energy prodcution with very little waste. If achieved, it can have a significant impact (there’s that word again) in the fight against climate change. That’s what Energy Singularity is aiming for, and investments from companies like miHoYo can help it get there.

miHoYo made another games-adjacent venture recently. Just two weeks ago from the time of this writing, it announced HoYoverse, which seeks to combine “games, anime, and other entertainment” under one banner. It’s already produced things like anime, manga, music, and even desktop apps around its IP, so a full-on universe of content does seem like the natural next step. Meanwhile, miHoYo’s newest studio, located in Montreal, Canada, is developing an open-world paranormal shooter.