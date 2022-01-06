Genshin Impact is heading for GeForce Now in a limited beta test

Developer miHoYo’s popular action RPG Genshin Impact is heading to Nvidia’s cloud gaming service GeForce Now as part of a limited beta test. Players can already access the game on numerous platforms, including PC, PlayStation, a mobile, while a Nintendo Switch version is currently in development, but one more way to play it can’t hurt.

For the moment, the number of people who can get involved in the beta is limited. To check if they can access the beta, GeForce Now members who also have a miHoYo account can search for the game using the GeForce Now Windows app. If Genshin Impact appears, they can access the beta.

While this is good news for fans of Genshin Impact, the action RPG has had a mixed day overall. Following the latest update, it was discovered that players who brought the new battle pass on PlayStation 4 or 5 can’t collect their rewards on other platforms, irrespective of cross-saves.

Alongside announcing the Genshin Impact limited beta, Nvidia also revealed eight new games arriving on the cloud gaming service in January. Battlefield 4 and Battlefield 4 will become available this week, while two new games, The Anacrusis and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will be added on January 13 and 20, respectively. The remaining four games include Mortal Online 2, Ready or Not, Fly Corp, and Garfield Kart.