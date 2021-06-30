Is Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch?

In less than a year, Genshin Impact has become one of the biggest properties in gaming. The free-to-play RPG has attracted missions of players across the world on PC, PlayStation, and mobile platforms. Part of the success of the title is undoubtedly down to the interesting story that it has been trying to tell, but it has also done a fantastic job of developing fun characters that people wish to spend time with.

The success of the title has led people to wonder when it will be appearing on the Nintendo Switch, and even if it will be appearing on the platform at all. The idea of Nintendo Switch version has largely been confirmed developers miYoHO, but at the moment, there is no confirmed date as to when it might be releasing, or even when the company hopes it might hit the market.

A part of the reason for this might just be the rumors that the Switch is having a difficult time running the game. While it might seem a bit strange that Nintendo’s console is struggling to run a game that runs on mobile, there are some important things to remember.

Mobile games are developed specifically for the systems and CPUs that they will be running on, and those CPUs are often very nimble when it comes to dealing with multithreading, something that the Switch tends to fall down on. Genshin Impact is also a very large open-world game, something that the Switch has struggled with, and has required a lot of compromises to get running.

It is entirely possible that the Genshin Impact Switch version might be more suited to the long-rumored Switch Pro, but at the moment Nintendo are not saying anything about that rumor either.