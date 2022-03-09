Genshin Impact players are roasting Apple for its new M1 iPad Air ad

Genshin Impact has a massive number of players, and with that many folks in a community, you’re sure to get some “um, actually” moments when their game of choice is played incorrectly. Apple made a pretty silly mistake in its new M1 iPad Air commercial, and the Genshin Impact crowd is having some fun with it.

The ad in question features the iPad Air’s lovely chrome purple model, and as such, it includes gameplay of a Genshin Impact boss with a similar color palette: the Thunder Manifestation. The thing is, that boss is immune to electric damage, and the gameplay clip (starting at the 15-second mark) shows Raiden Shogun lashing at it with an electrified whip. With each hit, the word “immune” pops up on screen, as the player does zero damage to the boss.

This situation was clearly orchestrated for sake of the purple color scheme of the ad, but it’s still funny to watch a player absolutely fail at fighting one of Genshin Impact’s bosses. A Reddit thread titled “People at Apple are total noobs” is full of Genshin fans poking fun at the ad. The gaming world might be full of gatekeepers (hello, Elden Ring discourse), but we can let the Genshin Impact crowd have this one.