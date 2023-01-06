Genshin Impact players can march to a new beat with the 3.4 update’s Lantern Rite Music Festival

The annual Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact is almost here, and fans can expect an even bigger Lantern Rite this year. Aside from the usual festivities, such as login rewards, free Primogems, and in-game events, players can jam out with the new Lantern Rite Musical Festival that features many of Liyue’s best musicians, such as Xinyan. Additionally, characters like Venti, Yunjin, and Hu Tao will make appearances and enjoy the festival alongside you.

The Lantern Rite event is one of the headlining features of Version 3.4 and is an annual event that often features the best rewards and events of the year for players. Joining the Liyue side of things is Yaoyao, a new 4-star Dendro character who will act as the first Dendro healer. This character has been teased several times before throughout the game’s lifespan, and she’s finally available for players to pull for in this upcoming update.

The Lantern Rite Musical Festival isn’t the only new content coming to Version 3.4. As with Inazuma, Sumeru is getting big expansions to its already huge map, and new areas in the desert will be available to explore. To help you with your exploration in this new land, a new playable character called Alhaitham can join you on your journey. Alhaitham is a 5-star Dendro character and played an integral part in the Sumeru Archon Quest.

Other things you can experience are several different events, including the Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl events. The Overflowing Mastery event will also return this version, which allows you to earn double talent books. In addition to new skins for Lisa and Kamisato Ayaka, you’ll also be able to choose one 4-star character hailing from Liyue for free.

Version 3.4 is jam-packed with content, and you can experience it all on January 18 when the new update drops.