Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss artifact rewards are changing next update

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact is widely known to players as the endgame content of the game, possessing some of the hardest fights available. To reward players for their efforts in clearing these tumultuous battles, players get a first-time clear reward and rewards for clearing the Abyss in a certain amount of time. These rewards often include Primogems, Mora, and some dedicated Artifacts. However, HoYoverse is changing the rewards you’ll get next update.

Don’t worry, you’ll still get the same amount of Primogems and Mora as usual — HoYoverse isn’t touching that. Instead, players will earn some new Artifacts for clearing each floor, rather than the usual Artifacts they usually get. Players would typically earn either a Gladiator’s Finale artifact which boosted Attack, or the Wanderer’s Troupe set which boosted Elemental Mastery.

These artifacts will be replaced by the Vermillion Hereafter set and the Echoes of an Offering set. News of these different rewards broke in the Genshin Impact update summary of Version 2.6, which is set to release on March 30. The new Abyss rewards will also ring in a new Abyss cycle, featuring new enemies and challenges.

Genshin Impact Version 2.6 will release on March 30, and allow players the chance to recruit the 5-star characters Venti and Kamisato Ayato.