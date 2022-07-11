Genshin Impact trailer reveals the identities of the Fatui Harbingers

The Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact are a mysterious group of individuals who wish to seize the power from the Gods and contain total power. The identities of these villains have long been up in the air, and players surely expected them to be revealed one at a time, as we previously got to see La Signora, Tartaglia, and Scaramouche one after another. We should not that this article will include spoilers up to the end of Inazuma.

However, a new trailer from Genshin Impact has curbed all expectations and revealed the identities of the rest of the Fatui Harbingers in one strike. As Genshin Impact prepares to release Version 3.0, it appears that the Fatui Harbingers as a group will play a significant role in the region’s new story. The trailer follows the Harbingers as they mourn the loss of La Signora, and plan to accelerate their plans in taking over the Gods.

These Harbingers are Capitano, Marionette, Pucinella, Damslette, Pierro, Tartaglia, Arlecchino, Pantalone, and Dottore. Dottore in particular seems to have a large role in Sumeru, as the trailer reveals a psychic link between him and an upcoming character set to appear in the new region, Collei. Additionally, after the events of Inazuma, Scaramouche is mysteriously missing from the group’s meeting.

It should be noted that not all of these characters will end up playable. While Tartaglia is, and Scaramouche is expected to be, La Signora was killed off before she got the chance to be playable. There are some characters here I expect won’t make the cut, such as the Igor-looking Pulcinella. But either way, this is an exciting story development, and definitely an unexpected one.

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 doesn’t yet have a firm release date, but we do know that 2.8 kicks off on July 13. Presumably, the beta version of 3.0 will launch sometime soon ahead of its official release.