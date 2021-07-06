How to watch the Genshin Impact Inazuma Special Program Stream – date, times, and more

So it looks as though the long wait is finally over and the Inazuma region might just be on the way to Genshin Impact with the next update that is scheduled for July 21. To keep us all fully invested, we are also getting a reveal live stream of the upcoming content.

miYoHo will be hosting another Special Program where they run through everything we can expect to see in the next update. It will be held on July 9 at 8 AM ET on Twitch, and will also be available on Youtube at 12 PM ET.

Inazuma will be Genshin Impact’s third region and will be inspired by Japanese culture and architecture. While developer miYoHo has not announced that they will be showing off Inazuma, the announcement tweet about the stream did showcase a picture of an Electro Statue of the Seven. As the Statues of the Seven in the game are tied to regions, with Mondstadt being Anemo and Liyue being Geo, it definitely seems that a new region is about to be revealed.

According to rumors and leaks, the new region will actually be released in parts, as it is actually a chain of islands that can be easily broken up into different updates. The Chinese stream will also be hosted by Liu Wei, miYoHo’s founder, and this usually only occurs when big announcements are going to happen for the game.