Genshin Impact trailer shows off Shikanoin Heizou’s punches and kicks

Genshin Impact Version 2.8 is just about a week away, dropping live on July 13. The update is bringing us a brand new character, Shikanoin Heizou, whose a prodigy detective who knows how to take a fight. When we first got word of Shikanoin Heizou’s detective skills, him being a kickboxer wasn’t exactly on our minds. But indeed, Shikanoin Heizou’s kit is designed around his punches and kicks, which are on full display in the latest Genshin Impact trailer.

The latest Shikanoin Heizou trailer shows his flashy boxing skills, backed by a music track that sounds like it came straight out of The Great Ace Attorney. The violins are on full display as Shikanoin Heizou beats up Treasure Hoarders left and right, showcasing his abilities. As an Anemo character, Shikanoin Heizou can infuse different elements, dishing out Swirl damage by mixing different elements together.

We already know all of Shikanoin Heizou’s abilities, including the Heartstopper Strike that deals a ton of damage, and his Windmuster Kick Elemental Burst that kicks an explosive projectile at his enemies. These abilities do an impressive amount of damage for a 4-star character, but we’ll have to wait and see how he performs in the game’s meta.

Shikanoin Heizou will be available in the first half of Version 2.8, as a featured 4-star rate-up alongside the characters Kazuha and Klee. Kazuha is one of the strongest characters currently in the game, so it’s a good idea to pull on this banner regardless if you want Shikanoin Heizou or not.