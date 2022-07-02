New Genshin Impact 2.8 trailer teases Sumeru region

The Genshin Impact 2.8 live stream held on July 2 revealed all of the new content coming to the game in Version 2.8. But as the penultimate version before Version 3.0, viewers were also treated to a sneak preview of the game’s upcoming continent: Sumeru, which is heavily based on Middle Eastern civilizations. Sumeru is the long-awaited fourth continent of Genshin Impact, following Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

This trailer shows only a little bit of Sumeru, but shows off all of the rainforests and greenery we can expect in our travels within this new region. All of it looks fantastic, and the trailer is bolstered by a new soundtrack inspired by Middle Eastern music — a theme we can expect to see more of going forward in this new region. (There is some controversy going around regarding the authenticity of many of Sumeru’s additions, such as whitewashing accusations for many of the new characters.)

Much of Sumeru’s new content has already been leaked, including many of the new characters coming to Sumeru in Version 3.0. Spoiler alert: this totally ruins some of the surprises for players looking to be surprised. However, if you’re one who likes to prepare your Primogems in advance and don’t mind the surprise ruined for you, then you can check out the massive leak here.

As for Version 2.8, a ton of new content is coming to the game, including a reworked Golden Apple Archipelago (the limited-time Summer islands featured last year), new character Shikanoin Heizou, and skins for the popular characters Diluc and Fischl. It’s certainly no filler update, so we’ll have plenty to do in 2.8 before we can finally venture to Sumeru when it goes live in Version 3.0.