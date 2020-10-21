Ghost of Tsushima 2 could explore the same setting as the original game, hints job listing

Ghost of Tsushima 2 is already in development if a job listing from developer Sucker Punch is to be believed. The job ad also features a hint at the likely setting for the sequel to 2020’s open-world action-adventure.

According to the job listing, the Bellevue, WA studio is looking for a narrative designer to enlist for its next project.

This person should feel “a desire to write stories set in feudal Japan,” which means that the development team is still aiming to work on that setting and location, same as the original Ghost of Tsushima.

One of the ideal requisites the candidate should respect would also be a “knowledge of feudal Japanese history.”

The job listing could answer one of the biggest questions involving Ghost of Tsushima as a franchise – which direction a follow up would move to.

Other similar action-adventure series, such as Assassin’s Creed, have been exploring different ages and locations for each chapter, and there was a chance Sucker Punch would do the same here.

However, the fact that the studio is still looking for feudal Japan experts seems to hint that Ghost of Tsushima 2 would not move out from the original title’s location.

Ghost of Tsushima has just released the Legends expansion, which introduces co-op multiplayer on top of the single-player adventure.

Ghost of Tsushima has also been confirmed as the first, and currently, only PS4 production, to support PlayStation 5’s Game Boost mode, bringing the frame rate to 60fps.

Ghost of Tsushima 2 is quite a given as the original game has quickly become one of the best selling new IP of the entire generation.