Ghost of Tsushima dev considered three other settings

Sucker Punch has revisited its six year long project with Ghost of Tsushima on the day of its release for PS4.

The studio has told the story and never seen before details about the early days of development, in a PlayStation Blog post by co-founder Brian Fleming.

The game had mixed reactions but was also only the third among Western productions to receive a perfect score on Famitsu.

Among its unique traits, players will find a Kurosawa mode which will allow them to play the title entirely in black and white as a homage to the Japanese movie director.

According to Fleming, when it came to decide what its next game would be about, Sucker Punch had took into consideration multiple options before settling for Ghost of Tsushima.

“inFamous Second Son and First Light had just shipped. We’d completed three big and two small games in the series, spanning nine years of work,” the co-founder recalled.

“The PS4 was still pretty new, and yet it was time for us to move on from inFamous. You could feel it in the room.”

“Early on, we concluded that we wanted to build a large, open world experience — and one that featured melee combat. But beyond that we were uncertain,” he reminded, discussing the key elements of what their next project would be.

Then, he disclosed three options they had considered for both settings and stories to tell before they jumped onto Ghost of Tsushima.

“Pirates? Rob Roy? The Three Musketeers? All these were considered — but we kept coming back to feudal Japan and telling the story of a samurai warrior,” Fleming revealed.

Both pirates and Feudal Japan have turned to be quite explored in games this gen, but sure the Three Muskeeters, from 1625’s France as told in Alexander Dumas’ historical novel, would have made for a unique setting.

Rob Roy would have made maybe for a less known setting. It’s still a historical novel but set around 100 years later in Scotland and England.

Perhaps, those settings could be explored in the next game from the developer, which is at this point coming to PS5 in the future.