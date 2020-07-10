Ghost of Tsushima gets third pre-release update

Ghost of Tsushima has received a third pre-release patch that introduces more fixes ahead of its July 17, 2020 launch date. The update itself is not very sizeable but put together with the other two patches; it makes it so that players will be required a quite long additional download.

The three updates will require around 11.3GB, which will be added on top of the game’s original size. As revealed by the pre-load, which has just been made available, the core game will be around 31GB.

This means, counting both the game and the three updates, the final download should be around 42GB.

This newest update offers “various localization fixes” and “other bug fixes,” according to the patch notes.

Considering it’s an open-world title, a genre that is growing more and more in size, it’s definitely not huge.

The Last of Us Part II, the latest PS4 exclusive, weighed in at around 78GB upon day one. Other juggernauts include Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Red Dead Redemption 2, downloadable at more than 100GB.

However, Ghost of Tsushima is going to be content-heavy, and it should take around 40-50 hours to finish it if you’re a completionist, according to creative director Nate Fox.