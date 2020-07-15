Ghost of Tsushima is the third Western game to achieve a perfect score on Famitsu

PlayStation 4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima was awarded a perfect score on popular magazine Famitsu. The game, releasing on July 17, is the story of a samurai and a homage to Akira Kurosawa’s movies set on the island of Tsushima, Japan, which makes the score – coming from a Japanese outlet – even more valuable.

Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Productions is the final triple-A PS4 game coming from Sony’s internal studios before they move to PlayStation 5.

It’s only the 27th perfect score delivered by Famitsu, and only the third assigned to a Western production. It took seven years for that to happen again.

The only previous Western games delivered a 40/40 (four 10/10 from four different reviewers) were The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in 2011 and Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

Death Stranding was the latest perfect score on Famitsu when it released in November 2019. The previous were Dragon Quest XI and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild back in 2017.

Here’s the full list of the Japanese magazine’s perfect scores:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64) – 1998 Soulcalibur (Dreamcast) – 1999 Vagrant Story (PS1) – 2000 The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube) – 2003 Nintendogs (DS) – 2005 Final Fantasy XII (PS2) – 2006 Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) – 2008 Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3) – 2008 428: Shibuya Scramble (Wii) – 2008 Dragon Quest IX (DS) – 2009 Monster Hunter Tri (Wii) – 2009 Bayonetta (Xbox 360) – 2009 New Super Mario Bros. Wii (Wii) – 2009 Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (PSP) – 2010 Pokemon Black and White (DS) – 2010 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii) – 2011 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PS3, Xbox 360) – 2011 Final Fantasy XIII-2 (PS3, Xbox 360) – 2011 Kid Icarus: Uprising (3DS) – 2012 Yakuza 5 (PS3) – 2012 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle (PS3) – 2013 Grand Theft Auto V (PS3, Xbox 360) – 2013 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360) – 2015 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U) – 2017 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4, 3DS) – 2017 Death Stranding (PS4) – 2019 Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) – 2020

Ghost of Tsushima‘s reviews are out there, but details on gameplay have been sparse so far, with Sony only recently reserving the title a dedicated State of Play.

As the game is about to launch, we do know it has been welcomed by three different pre-release updates users will have to download before they get to play.