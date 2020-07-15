Ghost of Tsushima is the third Western game to achieve a perfect score on Famitsu
PlayStation 4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima was awarded a perfect score on popular magazine Famitsu. The game, releasing on July 17, is the story of a samurai and a homage to Akira Kurosawa’s movies set on the island of Tsushima, Japan, which makes the score – coming from a Japanese outlet – even more valuable.
Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Productions is the final triple-A PS4 game coming from Sony’s internal studios before they move to PlayStation 5.
It’s only the 27th perfect score delivered by Famitsu, and only the third assigned to a Western production. It took seven years for that to happen again.
The only previous Western games delivered a 40/40 (four 10/10 from four different reviewers) were The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in 2011 and Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.
Death Stranding was the latest perfect score on Famitsu when it released in November 2019. The previous were Dragon Quest XI and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild back in 2017.
Here’s the full list of the Japanese magazine’s perfect scores:
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (N64) – 1998
- Soulcalibur (Dreamcast) – 1999
- Vagrant Story (PS1) – 2000
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube) – 2003
- Nintendogs (DS) – 2005
- Final Fantasy XII (PS2) – 2006
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) – 2008
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3) – 2008
- 428: Shibuya Scramble (Wii) – 2008
- Dragon Quest IX (DS) – 2009
- Monster Hunter Tri (Wii) – 2009
- Bayonetta (Xbox 360) – 2009
- New Super Mario Bros. Wii (Wii) – 2009
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (PSP) – 2010
- Pokemon Black and White (DS) – 2010
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii) – 2011
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PS3, Xbox 360) – 2011
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 (PS3, Xbox 360) – 2011
- Kid Icarus: Uprising (3DS) – 2012
- Yakuza 5 (PS3) – 2012
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle (PS3) – 2013
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS3, Xbox 360) – 2013
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360) – 2015
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch, Wii U) – 2017
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4, 3DS) – 2017
- Death Stranding (PS4) – 2019
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) – 2020
Ghost of Tsushima‘s reviews are out there, but details on gameplay have been sparse so far, with Sony only recently reserving the title a dedicated State of Play.
As the game is about to launch, we do know it has been welcomed by three different pre-release updates users will have to download before they get to play.