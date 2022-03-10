Ghostwire: Tokyo dev Ikumi Nakamura announces new studio Unseen, will keep making horror games

Many gamers became familiar with former Tango Gameworks developer Ikumi Nakamura when she took to the stage to delightfully present Ghostwire: Tokyo to the E3 2019 audience. She left the studio later that year, and now she’s opened her own.

Announcing the new venture with a video, Nakamura revealed the studio in a pretty vulnerable way, admitting that she was worried that motherhood would change her perspective on game design. “I’m building a new team in a way I have never experienced before,” she says. At the video’s conclusion, the studio’s name is announced: Unseen.

As for what Unseen will be creating, an IGN interview with Nakamura gives us some clues. “I like mystery. I like horror films. I love zombies,” she says. “I find these genres fascinating, and I’m good at them. So I want to keep working on games related to these subjects.” Furthermore, Nakamura wants to build an international staff of a diverse group of developers that will be reflected in the work. “I want to make a game with characters that reflect real-life personalities and minorities, with an open-minded setting that represents multiple cultures.”

In addition to opening Unseen, we know that Nakamura is working an indie game in some capacity. Last November, she announced that she was collaborating with Paradise Killer developer Kaizen Game Works.