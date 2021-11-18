Beloved Okami, Ghostwire Tokyo developer Ikumi Nakamura is working on an indie game

You know the name Ikumi Nakamura, whether it’s from her adorable, meme-worthy E3 2019 appearance or her impressive resume. We just got a hint at what the beloved developer is working on next.

As revealed on Twitter, Nakamura is working on a project with Paradise Killer developer Kaizen Game Works. The reveal illustrates exactly why people like Nakamura: her announcement included a quick blurb about her first time eating British snacks. Paradise Killer released just over one year ago, so we might not see Kaizen’s next project for a while. Paradise Killer combined detective work, an anime art style, and a jazzy soundtrack for an indie that exploded with personality, so another game with similar vibes, plus the addition of Nakamura’s talents, is something to be excited for.

Working with @nakamura193 has been a dream come true! We're making something amazing together and we can't wait to share it with you.



Hope you enjoy your first taste of Hula Hoops, Nakamura-sensei! 😂 https://t.co/iV1qGrhKCt — 💗 PARADISE KILLER: Out Now! 💗 Kaizen Game Works (@KaizenGameWorks) November 18, 2021

Nakamura left Tango Gameworks in 2019 to form her own indie studio. It’s not clear if this collaboration with Kaizen is a joint effort with that studio or an individual venture for Nakamura. Prior to this announcement, she was part of some other major franchises. She teased an Okami sequel with co-developer Hideki Kamiya of Platinum Games, and she designed new costumes for three Rainbow Six Siege Operators. As for Tango Gameworks, that team is already working on a new game. It’s next flagship title Ghostwire: Tokyo will release sometime in 2022.