God of War Ragnarok fans are thrilled about the upcoming clash between Kratos and Thor

Yesterday’s God of War Ragnarok story trailer threw us right into the middle of the upcoming conflict for Kratos and Atreus as they traverse through Norse mythology and endure the forthcoming end of days, Ragnarok. A notable moment in the trailer gave a brief teaser to one of the most anticipated moments fans cannot wait to see: Kratos facing off against Thor, son of Odin and god of thunder.

The battle between these two gods occurs at the 2:38 time mark of the God of War Ragnarok story trailer. Kratos removes the Leviathan axe from his side, tossing it at Thor, who throws his mighty hammer, Mjölnir, causing the two weapons to collide, surging with powerful energy against him the other before exploding. The two recall their weapons to their hands and rush at the other before the trailer ends.

Although the interaction was likely ten seconds long in a three-minute-long trailer, fans are already floored by catching a glimpse of these two going head-to-head. It’s been a fight that has been hinted at since the ending cutscene of the 2018 God of War game, and even a few seconds of it has properly stirred up the hype train.

The entire story trailer featured at the PlayStation State of Play fueled fan’s hype as they look forward to the game’s release, with notable story beats, such as encountering Freya, Fenrir, battles across the Nine Realms, Valkyries, and potentially Odin himself. The trailer has been out for less than 24 hours, but fans have been pouring over it since then, catching small details scattered throughout the trailer, such as Thor snapping his fingers to recall Mjölnir to his hand during his fight with Kratos.

Some fans speculate that when Kratos defeats Thor, he’ll have a chance to wield Mjölnir. However, this is purely speculation, and we’ve seen no fanfare or hints by the development team of this happening. Although, it would serve as an incredible way to end Kratos’ time in Norse mythology.

God of War Ragnarok will release on the PlayStation 4 and 5 on November 9.