God of War Ragnarok Family Portrait Series announced, will reveal Odin and other Aesir gods

Between unexplored realms like Svartalfheim and fire-and-ice elemental attacks, God of War Ragnarok will have a lot of new experiences for players when it releases in a few months. There will also be new gods for Kratos to face, and we’re going to get a good look at them soon.

As announced on the PlayStation Blog, Ragnarok will be getting a Family Portrait Series: five pieces of art from five artists, each one rendering a number of characters from the games. Contemporary artist Drew Merritt is up first. His piece, titled “The Bear and the Wolf,” features Kratos and Atreus and will be revealed on September 13. Comic book artist Emma Ríos has drawn for series like Dr. Strange and Daredevil, and her piece “The Dwarves” will show brothers Brok and Sindri, who hail from the aforementioned Svartalfheim. That will be revealed on September 20.

Each proceeding piece continues this weekly release schedule. Third up is illustrator Romina Tempest, who’s worked with the God of War IP before. “Heroes of Midgard” will feature “the found family that Kratos and Atreus have gathered,” but considering there aren’t many supporting characters beyond those in the other portraits, we’re not sure who we’ll be seeing beyond Jormungandr, the world serpent. After Tempest comes comic artist Jae Lee, whose work spans many series like Batman, Watchmen, and Inhumans. Lee will be drawing Freya and Baldur in the appropriately titled “Mother and Son.”

The fifth and final portrait has fans extra excited — that goes for both video game players and manga readers. Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida will be drawing Odin and the Aesir gods in a piece simply called “The Aesir.” While it will of course be in Ishida’s style and not a one-to-one match with the game, it will be our first real look at this class of gods in Ragnarok. Only Thor and Baldur have been seen so far.

This isn’t the first time Sony has gotten artsy in the lead-up to Ragnarok. An official recap video of the series, done in a storybook style, was released previously. We’ll see the story continue when God of War Ragnarok releases on November 9 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.