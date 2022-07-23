Gotham Knights bundles exclusive in-game items with prequel comics

Gotham Knights takes place in the aftermath of Batman’s death, and if you’re curious about the events leading up to the demise of the caped crusader, you’re in luck. DC has unveiled a six-issue limited comic series, Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, that will serve as a prequel to the upcoming game. Gilded City’s first issue will release on October 25 — the same day that Gotham Knights will launch — while the remaining five will drop monthly over the following five months.

Unlike the game, Batman will be present — if only for a short while — in Gilded City. The limited series will follow the Dark Knight as he investigates a virus running rampant throughout Gotham that turns those infected into “rabid, yellow-irised maniacs” prone to all sorts of violent crime. DC also confirmed that the series would peer into Gotham’s past, with the Bat-Family encountering one of the city’s oldest masked vigilantes — known as the Runaway.

If you pick up the comic, you’ll also earn some in-game loot for Gotham Knights. DC stated that every issue would include a code that could be redeemed for in-game items, with the debut issue including the BOSO22 Batcycle Skin, which looks to be a sleek, white/gray version of the Batcycle. It’s unknown what items the remaining five issues will include, but DC did disclose that those who purchase all six issues will also receive “a special seventh item.”

Image via DC Comics

Gotham Knights is set to launch on October 25. Earlier this year, WB Games announced that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game were cancelled, meaning the game will only launch on current-gen consoles and PC. While the game seems to borrow quite a bit from the Arkham series, it differs in a variety of ways, namely due to both its inclusion of co-op gameplay and the fact that Batman is not a playable character.