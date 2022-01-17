Grand Theft Auto V PS5 and Xbox Series X release rumored to be delayed

Grand Theft Auto V has remained a big release for Rockstar, with the game’s online offering giving it legs nearly a decade and two console generations after its initial release. This year fans have been promised a new release onto the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but rumors are swirling that they will need to wait longer than expected to play the game on current-gen systems.

A Brazilian leaker going by Matheusbr on Twitter, who focuses heavily on Rockstar leaks and news, has stated that the development of the Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced Edition has been “complicated”. While the release date is still currently listed as March 2022, Matheusbr states that “there is a high chance that it will be postponed to April/May”.

· Eu recebi algumas informações Recentemente referente ao título: Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced.



· O desenvolvimento foi complicado. No momento segue sendo em março, Mas há grandes chances que seja adiado para Abril/Maio.



· Um Artigo R* chegando em breve. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) January 15, 2022

It is worth noting that any proof or evidence didn’t initially back this rumor, but the leaker claims that an official announcement from Rockstar will be coming shortly in the form of a blog post. The remaster of Grand Theft Auto V has been in the works for several years now, so a delay of a month or two wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility. However, Grand Theft Auto, like many popular franchises, has nearly constant rumors swarming around it, so it is best to wait until Rockstar makes an official confirmation before fans react.