Grounded debuts No.1 on Steam, 2nd most watched on Twitch

Grounded, the latest game from Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios has received a warm welcome on the Internet. According to the details shared by analyst Benji-Sales on Twitter, the game, a single-player and co-op survival from the team behind Pillars of Eternity, has debuted as best selling game on Steam on launch day.

The title is also being sold as part of Xbox Game Pass and on Microsoft Store, making this achievement even more relevant.

Grounded also witnessed a strong debut on Twitch, where it started as the second most-watched game. So, while people might have tried the recent demo and wanted to return on the game, there’s also some genuine curiosity to look into it before jumping in this brand new survival.

Considering the game is still in an early access state, it is perhaps surprising to see it accomplished such significant achievements so fast. Of course, we don’t know how long it will stick to such positions, but it still is on the top of the Steam chart at the time of writing.

The reviews are currently mixed, with people generally praising the game but claiming that it lacks content due to its early access nature and despising the Xbox Live login requirement.

According to Benji-Sales, “these multiplayer 1st party projects may not resonate strongly with ‘core’ Twitter/forums crowd, but Xbox is clearly finding success with a different demographic.”

It might not be a huge triple-A exclusive, but these figures, at least, show there’s an interest in Grounded and that it can perform this well despite that.

Of course, Obsidian is working on something different and more in line with that core fans’ expectations. The developer has just announced Avowed, a Skyrim-like first-person fantasy RPG currently in development for Xbox Series X and PC.