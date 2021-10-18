Hot Wheels Unleashed Batman expansion and DC Super Villains season revealed

There’s a whole fleet of DLC cars coming to Hot Wheels Unleashed, pulling from the likes of DC Comics, Street Fighter, Masters of the Universe, and more. DC is joining the race quite soon, in fact – Batman cars and comic villain content are just around the corner.

As part of the DC FanDome event, a new trailer for Hot Wheels Unleashed Batman Expansion was released. Launching December 2, the expansion adds a new map based on Gotham, a Batcave environment, and of course plenty of tracks and cars. The vehicles are modeled after Batman and his cohorts, as you’d expect: the expansion includes Armored Batman, Batman Rebirth, Robin, Joker, and Penguin cars. The Batman pack is included in the Hot Wheels Unleashed Volume 1 expansion pass, but you can also purchase it a la carte.

Batman isn’t the only comic book character getting some love. We also got our first look at the Hot Wheels Unleashed DC Super Villains racing season. Running from November 11 to January 18, it includes both free and premium content, plus new villainous challenges based around the DC baddies. Bane, Black Manta, Cheetah, Deathstroke, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy cars are part of the lineup. There will also be new customization items, gears, and coins to earn during the season.

We previously called Hot Wheels Unleashed an “amazing licensed game,” and while that might be a weird thing to say, it’s content like this that proves it. Batman, his rogues gallery, and other DC fan-favorites are headed to the game soon, with even more licensed cars planning to peel out onto the track down the road.