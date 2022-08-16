Guild Wars 2 anniversary celebration will bring Steam support, Twitch Drops, and more

Guild Wars 2 is celebrating its tenth anniversary in style. Since its launch, the MMORPG has been hosted and played on a private launcher created by its creator company, ArenaNet. Players have always could enjoy this vibrant, ever-growing world of magic and dragons once downloading the game — but only from one launcher. As the game’s launch anniversary draws closer, devs have finally given players an insight into the long-anticipated and hoped-for launch of the PC-exclusive game onto a brand new platform.

ArenaNet confirmed that a Steam launch for Guild Wars 2 is incoming; it will be available to players come August 23. Devs have stated that launching Guild Wars 2 on the Steam platform will hopefully bring the game to the attention of a whole new audience. Alongside the Steam launch, a Guild Wars 2 Complete Collection bundle will be available. This bundle will offer the base game as well as all three expansions to players; this includes Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, and the latest expansion, End of Dragons.

August 23 will also mark the launch of Guild Wars 2 Twitch Drops, which means that players who watch the game live-streamed will be able to earn in-game character rewards. The rewards will include classic outfits, experience boosters, and the Glowing Purple Mask skin. The first of these Twitch Drop campaigns will start on August 23 and end on August 28.

Guild Wars 2 is an MMORPG, allowing players to create a custom character based on one of four races and choose a class for them to play. Additionally, players can choose to play in various game elements, with different content available such as PvE, WvW, and PvP. As a single purchase-to-play game launched in 2012, Guild Wars 2 has been growing step by step, launching its third expansion, End of Dragon, earlier this year. The game also features an ever-growing Living World Story, which publishes new chapters and maps for players on a regular basis.