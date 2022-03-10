Guild Wars 2 Devs announce big changes to the Battle For The Jade Sea event

The Guild Wars 2 Meta events are known to be challenging. It can be complicated between the timed mechanics of the bosses and the need for players to work together to beat the final encounter. The latest Meta event in the End of Dragons expansion is no different. Players have been struggling to beat the final boss, and the developers have been working on different ways to counteract the difficulty experienced by their community.

Previous changes were introduced to make it easier for players to win; however, Guild Wars 2 developers have decided to change things up after monitoring the situation. So many people are attempting to complete the Meta lies in the collection unlocks. Once a successful clear of the Meta event has been achieved, players will obtain their Siege Turtle Egg and start the collection chain needed to hatch it.

Image via ArenaNet

The Siege Turtle offers a two-person mount that has a massive HP pool. It’s also a mount suited for underwater travel. It allows players to traverse maps with their friends and Guildies. Unfortunately, the Siege Turtle, much like the Griffin released in the Path of Fire expansion, is only available through collections, namely the Battle for the Jade Sea.

Devs released a post detailing the following changes to assist players in obtaining their Siege Turtle:

The boss’ Tail activation frequency has been decreased by around 50% to offer players an opportunity to deal damage more consistently. This has already been rolled out without a game build update.