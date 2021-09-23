Halo Infinite: First Halo Championship Series event to be announced next week

Halo esports lead Tahir “Tashi” Hasandjekic has revealed that details of the first Halo Championship Series event for Halo Infinite will be announced next week. Tashi promises that as a replacement to his usual Halo esports ecosystem blog, he’ll be posting details of the inaugural event’s dates, venue, format, tickets and passes, and COVID protocol. The ecosystem blogs are posted like clockwork on the 30th of every month on the Halo Waypoint website, with the next arriving on September 30.

Tashi also commented that the event will not be invite-only. So long as COVID restrictions don’t change, the event will be fully open to the public with, of course, various COVID countermeasures in place.

Fans are assuming that the event will be at least two months away, most likely after Halo Infinite’s December 8 launch, but a pre-release event designed to generate hype may also be a possibility.

Back in April of this year, Tashi posted on Twitter that the Halo esports team was aiming to release the HCS season roadmap for 2022 before the release of Halo Infinite, and his post regarding next weeks’ announcement was met with numerous questions regarding that roadmap. He’s offered no response so far, but with Halo Infinite still over two months away, there’s still plenty more time.