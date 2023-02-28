Hawlucha will be joining Pokémon Go’s roster as a Mexico exclusive

Pokémon Go’s roster is growing even more if recent rumors are to be believed. Hawlucha will be joining the popular mobile title on March 1 as a regional ‘Mon. That said, the flying fighter will seemingly only be available in Mexico.

The news comes via a tweet from Serebii. To long-term Pokémon Go players, this comes as no surprise; lots of Pokémon have been released prior to Hawlucha as region-locked exclusives. Pokémon that take influence from specific cultures and customs are often locked to the real-life regions they are speculated to hail from. Other notable regional Pokémon featured in Pokémon Go include Farfetch’d, Relicanth, and Kangaskhan. With its dual Fighting-Flying typing, unique moveset, and a look clearly inspired by Latin American freestyle wrestling, it makes sense that Niantic would choose Hawlucha to be added to their list of region-locked Pokemon.

Fan reactions to the announcement have been mixed, with some international players showing disappointment that Hawlucha will only be available in Mexico. After its initial introduction in Pokémon X and Y, a role in the Pokémon anime series, and recent appearances in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Hawlucha has made a name for itself and garnered a sizeable fanbase within the Pokémon community. They have been patiently waiting for it to arrive in Pokémon Go and this news puts a damper on their expectations.

While fans seem to understand the motivations behind making Hawlucha a regional Pokémon, those who reside outside Mexico are still coming to terms with it being unavailable worldwide. Other players have been trying to make the most out of the announcement, joking that they’ll need to plan a vacation to Mexico in order to catch a Hawlucha of their own.